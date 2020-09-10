Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys New Shares in Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 318,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Akouos during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

AKUS traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.90. 2,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,677. Akouos Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akouos Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akouos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

