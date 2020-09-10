Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys Shares of 186,000 Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 186,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,877,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 765.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 151,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 133,917 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 539,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 568,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,589. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.84. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $121.50.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

