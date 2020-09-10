Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Decreases Stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 521,446 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 2.87% of Ardelyx worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 12,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,750. Ardelyx Inc has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $525.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Forest Baskett sold 112,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $743,898.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,542.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,103 shares of company stock valued at $917,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

