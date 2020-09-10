Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Decreases Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 96.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,624,324 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 848.8% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 134,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after buying an additional 71,177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 871.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 289,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 81,474 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,023. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.