Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $42.66 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,648 shares during the period. McKesson comprises 1.2% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.17% of McKesson worth $42,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

McKesson stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,638. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

