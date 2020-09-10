Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $5.28 Million Position in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056,063 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 2.33% of Mallinckrodt worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE MNK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,377. The stock has a market cap of $123.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.05, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 3.00. Mallinckrodt PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

