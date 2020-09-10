Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 498,000 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.42% of Select Medical worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 946.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

