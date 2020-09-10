Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $11.26 Million in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,477,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 2.32% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,125,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 56,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 966.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 700,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,496. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.