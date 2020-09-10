Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $20.51 Million in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 650,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.84% of Cardiovascular Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSII. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,378.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock worth $135,200 and sold 8,731 shares worth $279,300. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

CSII traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,284. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

