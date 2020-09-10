Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $21.96 Million in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,257,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,960,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $874,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUSN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

FUSN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). As a group, analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson purchased 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $12,325,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

