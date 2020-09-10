Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $23.41 Million in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,405,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.73% of ADC Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,405,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,483,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

ADC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.70. 1,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,855. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. Analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

