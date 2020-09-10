Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Lowers Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C cut its position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,241,105 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,054,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,790,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,776,000 after buying an additional 158,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after buying an additional 526,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,846,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,312,000 after buying an additional 668,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,652,000 after buying an additional 219,316 shares in the last quarter.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $325,060.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Soparkar acquired 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $99,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,171 shares of company stock worth $1,508,191. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

