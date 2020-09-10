Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases New Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,186,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 2.55% of Generation Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIO. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $961,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,275,000.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of Generation Bio stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,122. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $32.18.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). As a group, research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

