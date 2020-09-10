Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Reduces Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C cut its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 28.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,806 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.31. 13,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.84. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 48,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $2,735,009.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,771.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,330 shares of company stock worth $5,550,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.