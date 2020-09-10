Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 15,810,547 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,810,547 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.66% of AdaptHealth worth $22,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $6,220,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 186,244 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.36. 6,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,042. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.31 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

