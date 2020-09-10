Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 39,558 Shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C reduced its holdings in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,558 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 2.02% of Vapotherm worth $21,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 520.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vapotherm by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vapotherm by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAPO traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 17,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,966. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.09 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vapotherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 33,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $1,664,918.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,115.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $1,471,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 105,012 shares of company stock worth $3,080,553 and have sold 45,593 shares worth $2,083,095. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

