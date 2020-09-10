Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 44,755 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,755 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.20% of Molina Healthcare worth $21,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.09. 8,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $198.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $777,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

