Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 62,315 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,315 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.40% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $20,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,535,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $4.59 on Thursday, reaching $135.32. 5,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,891. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

