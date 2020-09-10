Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 820,061 Shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C cut its holdings in Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,061 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.93% of Cabaletta Bio worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,426.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 99.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 533.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ CABA traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 2,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,006. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

