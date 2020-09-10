Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 357,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 2.22% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVEO. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,081. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.57.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 1,428,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.