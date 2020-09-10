Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Trims Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037,931 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.06% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,224,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 746,310 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,845,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 502,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,736,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,939,000 after buying an additional 495,181 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AERI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 6,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $555.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

