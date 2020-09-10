Deutsche Bank Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €24.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €25.90 ($30.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

EPA:CS opened at €17.44 ($20.52) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.92. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

