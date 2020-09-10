DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPSGY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $46.08 on Friday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.