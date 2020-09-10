Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Decreased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.69.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.55. 141,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,922,450. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of -188.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,543.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,241 shares of company stock worth $30,498,927. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

