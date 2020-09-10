Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Has $255.85 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,152,864 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 8.5% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 0.83% of Twilio worth $255,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Twilio by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $423,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $299,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,486 shares of company stock valued at $72,467,477. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.01. The stock had a trading volume of 59,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,164. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.68 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $288.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

