Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 140,962 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140,962 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 3.3% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $98,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Facebook by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.22. 964,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,678,008. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,928 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

