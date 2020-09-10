Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Sells 168,338 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168,338 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 5.0% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $150,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

Shares of BABA traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.84. 623,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,557,546. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $299.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.75 and a 200-day moving average of $223.51. The stock has a market cap of $730.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

