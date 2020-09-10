East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Trading Down 5.5%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $35.63. 671,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,387,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 93.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 943,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

