East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Trading Down 5.5%

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $35.63. 671,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,387,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 93.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 943,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit