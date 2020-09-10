Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.35

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 million and a P/E ratio of 825.00.

Echelon Financial (TSE:EFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.96 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Echelon Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $5.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Murray Wallace sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total transaction of C$184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,700. Also, Director Serge Lavoie sold 53,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total transaction of C$328,353.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($172,228.61).

Echelon Financial Company Profile (TSE:EFH)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites specialty auto, non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

