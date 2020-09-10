Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Elis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Elis from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ELSSF opened at $12.80 on Friday. Elis has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Analyst Recommendations for Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)

Comments


