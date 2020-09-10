Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 514.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 728.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

FTI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 4,590,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,087. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $26.53.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

