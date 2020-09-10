Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,071 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International accounts for 1.5% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of Sunnova Energy International worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. 2,092,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,755. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

In related news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $53,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,211,533 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $97,893,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,644,473 shares of company stock valued at $327,473,609.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.