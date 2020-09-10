Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys 16,851 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.9% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $21,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.60. The company had a trading volume of 356,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,019. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $302.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

