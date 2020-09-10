Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 819,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,916,000. HollyFrontier makes up 3.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of HollyFrontier at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 81.7% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 2,733,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.60. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

