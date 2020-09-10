Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 474,811 Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 474,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Orion Engineered Carbons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 186,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 675,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 719,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $774.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

