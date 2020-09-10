Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 841,493 Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 841,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,000. Green Plains makes up 1.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,575 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 565,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 224,972 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 333,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 116,453 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 324,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 318,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,916. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,595 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,153.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.