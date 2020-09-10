Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,948 shares during the quarter. Brigham Minerals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.32% of Brigham Minerals worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,260,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 787,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 285,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

