Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 175,586 shares during the quarter. GeoPark makes up about 2.0% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.63% of GeoPark worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Compass Group LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 5,882,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,898 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GeoPark by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in GeoPark by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 849,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219,532 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in GeoPark by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 323,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 34,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in GeoPark by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,666 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPRK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

GeoPark stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 135,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. GeoPark Ltd has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $22.62.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark Ltd will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

