Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,316 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Talos Energy worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 36,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Talos Energy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Talos Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 910,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,556. The company has a market capitalization of $441.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. Talos Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TALO. Northland Securities began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

