Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Invests $13.35 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 770,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,346,000. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 1.8% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,788. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.318 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

