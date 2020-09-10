Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.03 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 911,262 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.11. 5,068,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,650,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57 and a beta of 2.43. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

