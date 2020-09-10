Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,319,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,396,000. ChampionX accounts for approximately 4.3% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.28% of ChampionX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Shares of CHX stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.84. 2,487,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,292. ChampionX Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.00 and a beta of 3.39.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

