Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 401,840 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,840 shares during the period. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up about 4.0% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.94% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $29,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,159,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 109,141 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 84.1% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 80,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,162,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 226.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.86. 2,221,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,745,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,700 shares of company stock worth $378,511. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

