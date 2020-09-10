Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,154 shares during the quarter. Harsco comprises 2.5% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.79% of Harsco worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Harsco by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 534,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

