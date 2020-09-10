Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,154 shares during the quarter. Harsco comprises 2.5% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.79% of Harsco worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Harsco by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:HSC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 534,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.54.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
