Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405,241 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for about 1.8% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Chart Industries worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 412,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

