Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 358,819 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 358,819 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for 1.3% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $35,723.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 411,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,227.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 443,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

