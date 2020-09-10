Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 419,306 Shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,306 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of Select Energy Services worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 97,663 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,525,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 525,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 53.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 473,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 264,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 561.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 764,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

WTTR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. 168,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.16 million, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

