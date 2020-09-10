Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes $38.89 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,320,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,000. Cenovus Energy comprises about 5.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Cenovus Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 498.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE CVE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,818,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,230. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.