Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,316,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,686,000. CNX Resources makes up approximately 3.8% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.77% of CNX Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,653,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CNX Resources Corp has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

