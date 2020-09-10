Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 527,417 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,893,000. KBR comprises about 1.6% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of KBR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -112.04 and a beta of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.83%. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

